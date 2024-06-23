Amazon Prime will be restoring the “Born to Kill” phrase on the main menu poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket following significant backlash.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, actor Matthew Modine, who starred in the classic film, shared his confusion on X/Twitter after learning the phrase had been removed from its poster on the streaming platform. He paired a smartphone screenshot of the Full Metal Jacket poster as advertised on Amazon Prime with the original poster, which indeed showed that the phrase “Born to Kill” had been removed from the drawing of the soldier’s helmet. The phrase still, however, appeared in the search bar posters.

According to Deadline, the Amazon Prime landing page later replaced the poster with a still from the movie and Warner Bros. has asked Amazon to restore the original poster.

“According to sources, Warner Bros. has asked that the ‘detail page’ for Full Metal Jacket be updated to reflect the original art,” noted the outlet.

As to why “Born to Kill” did not appear on the main menu, neither Amazon nor Warner Bros. have said, but the fact its absence sparked concern only highlights the growing distrust between cinema lovers and streaming services following the decline of physical media. As Breitbart News reported last year, the Criterion Channel, a streaming platform that prides itself on the preservation of classic cinema, was discovered to have been airing a censored version of The French Connection that inexplicably removed the line in which Gene Hackman’s character, Popeye Doyle, utters the N-word and an anti-Italian slur.

Also last year, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight) threw shade at streaming services following the release of Oppenheimer on Blu-ray when he advocated that people buy physical media “so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

“Obviously Oppenheimer has been quite a ride for us and now it is time for me to release a home version of the film. I’ve been working very hard on it for months,” Nolan said. “I’m known for my love of theatrical and put my whole life into that, but, the truth is, the way the film goes out at home is equally important.”