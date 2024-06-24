Arnold Schwarzenegger Climate Change Tirade: ‘We Have to Do Whatever it Takes to Stop the Bleeding in Order to Save Our Children’

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger went on a climate change tirade while speaking at a summit hosted in his native country of Austria, demanding that people take “action.”

“All we care about is action. Talking alone won’t save us — but action will. We all share the same vision of a pollution-free world,” Schwarzenegger said at the Austrian World Summit, according to a report by Deadline.

“We have to do whatever it takes to stop the bleeding in order to save our children, to save our planet, to save our future,” the Terminator star added. “You have the power.”

While Schwarzenegger reportedly urged attendees to find concrete solutions to tackle climate change, those details remain unclear.

The summit, hosted at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna — where Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen resides — reportedly ran under the banner, “Be Useful: Tools For a Healthy Planet.”

President Van Der Bellen, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal Maroš Šefčovič, all attended the summit, which Schwarzenegger founded in 2017.

Austrian entrepreneur and investor Klemens Hallmann was also presented at the event, where he presented his documentary, DreamScapes, narrated by actress Kate Winslet.

Hallmann reportedly talked about how he believes film production can take on climate change, which he described as a state of emergency.

Earlier this year, Schwarzenegger was furious after being detained for more than three hours at a German airport after officials accused him of tax evasion for not declaring a $21,000 watch he was preparing to auction off for charity.

