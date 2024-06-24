Watch — Dave Grohl Mocks Taylor Swift During Foo Fighters Concert: ‘We Actually Play Live’

Dave Grohl, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Foo Fighters, took a swipe at Taylor Swift during his band’s concert in London, England, on Saturday night, suggesting the pop star doesn’t put on real live performances, telling fans, “We actually play live.”

“We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier,” Grohl told fans in between songs at the recent Foo Fighters show in London. “I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl implies that Taylor Swift doesn’t play live during the band’s show in London: “We like to call our tour the Errors Tour […] because we actually play live” pic.twitter.com/O2FTdgGw8C — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2024

Grohl, who is also the former drummer of the grunge rock band Nirvana, went on to joke about the Foo Fighters calling their tour the “errors tour,” before noting that he and his bandmates make mistakes while performing live because they actually play instruments during their shows.

“So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour, because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. We’re a live band,” the “Times Like These” singer said.

“You guys like raw, live rock and roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place,” Grohl exclaimed.

While there is no known Swift-Grohl feud, some fans surmise that the Foo Fighters founder has taken aim at the “Cruel Summer” singer in the wake of his 17-year-old daughter being harassed by Swifties after she criticized the pop star for flying private, Deadline reported.

Notably, there are moments in which Swift pulls out a guitar or sits at a piano to play live during her concerts, but unlike Grohl and his bandmates, most of her live performance typically consists of the singer dancing rather than playing a musical instrument.

Swift appeared to offer her rebuttal to Grohl’s comments during one of her own recent concerts in London, where she took a moment to acknowledge the people who play live instruments for her while she sings and dances to her songs on stage.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much, and so does every one of my fellow performers,” she said.

