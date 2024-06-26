Watch — Sharon Osbourne Says Trump-Biden Debate will Be ‘Horribly Embarrassing’: ‘It’s Elder Abuse’

Sharon Osbourne says Thursday’s debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be “horribly embarrassing,” agreeing it will be “elder abuse.”

During Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes podcast, Sharon Osbourne commented, “I don’t think I can watch [the Trump-Biden debate],” to which Jack Osbourne replied, “It’s elder abuse.”

“It is,” Sharon concurred. “I know what’s going to happen, and I couldn’t take it. I think it’s going to be horribly embarrassing and horribly cruel.”

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne also commented that they have no desire to watch the presidential debate on Thursday.

“I don’t want to watch it,” Kelly said, while Ozzy added, “I’m the same.”

Sharon went on to claim that Trump wanted the debate to last an hour, which she called “horribly cruel,” suggesting that the President of the United States is unable to stand at a podium for an hour.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Osbourne family talked about Trump’s recent appearance on YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“I think it’s worth talking about,” Jack said. “Donald Trump went on Logan Paul’s podcast — and got three and a half million views in three days. It’s pretty big, and it was kind of a bid to bring in some young voters.”

“I actually thought it was a decent — I thought his demeanor was something that we haven’t seen ever from him,” Jack added.

Sharon mentioned that she, too, watched Trump’s appearance on Paul’s podcast, noting, “That’s the Donald Trump that I know. That’s the way I’ve always seen him.”

Moreover, the topic of a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty on 34 counts that District Attorney Alvin Bragg asserts are felonies also came up, with Jack offering an interesting fun fact regarding American history.

“Do you want to know the reason why you can be a felon and be president?” Jack asked his relatives, to which Ozzy guessed, “because it’s never been written?”

“Actually, it’s because, according to British law, when America went through the American Revolution, all the founding fathers were declared felons,” Jack said. “So, technically, George Washington was a felon. He was the first president.”

