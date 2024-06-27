Hollywood Comedian Michael Ian Black Declares CNN Debate ‘Over’ After Joe Biden Freezes on Stage

Comedian Michael Ian Black declared that Thursday’s presidential debate was “over” just a few minutes in when a clearly struggling President Joe Biden froze on stage and descended into incoherence.

The embarrassing momentecame early in the CNN broadcast when a disoriented Joe Biden started spouting gibberish before completely freezing up, and then bizarrely declaring “we finally beat Medicare.”

Biden: "Making sure we make every single solitary person eligible for what I've been able to do with covid, excuse me, with umm dealing with everything we had to deal with. Look, we finally beat medicare." Trump: "Well he's right. He did beat medicaid. Beat it to death." pic.twitter.com/FL152ERLiR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

Michael Ian Black declared that the debate was “over.”

Joe just froze on stage. Debate over. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 28, 2024

He also noted Biden’s frequent incoherence.

Biden is incoherent. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 28, 2024

Black admitted Trump was easily outperforming Biden.

I never thought I'd say this, but Trump's command of the facts, to this point, appears better than Biden's. Biden seems over-coached and halting. Trump is speaking off the cuff and making false statements, but speaking them confidently. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 28, 2024

