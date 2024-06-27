Hollywood Comedian Michael Ian Black Declares CNN Debate ‘Over’ After Joe Biden Freezes on Stage

Comedian Michael Ian Black declared that Thursday’s presidential debate was “over” just a few minutes in when a clearly struggling President Joe Biden froze on stage and descended into incoherence.

The embarrassing momentecame early in the CNN broadcast when a disoriented Joe Biden started spouting gibberish before completely freezing up, and then bizarrely declaring “we finally beat Medicare.”

Michael Ian Black declared that the debate was “over.”

He also noted Biden’s frequent incoherence.

Black admitted Trump was easily outperforming Biden.

