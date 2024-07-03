Watch–Rapper Waka Flocka Flame: ‘All Joe Biden Voters, Get Out of My Concert’

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame told “all Joe Biden voters” in the audience during his Monday performance in Salt Lake City, Utah, to “get out of my concert.”

“I need all Joe Biden voters to get out of my concert. See ya! We’re gonna party right now for our fucking president, T24, man, it’s a mother fucking party,” Waka Flocka Flame said, with his mention of “T24” being an apparent reference to former President Donald Trump’s run for office.

Watch Below:

The rapper’s announcement elicited cheers from concertgoers, who could be seen raising their arms and giving the friendly “hang loose” hand gesture. After issuing his remarks, Waka Flocka Flame launched into performing his 2010 song, “Grove St. Party.”

Viewers took to social media to share an array of sentiments, with some criticizing the rapper, and others expressing approval.

“As much as I don’t like Joe Biden this was wrong,” one X/Twitter user reacted. “They paid money for a show like everyone else and while performing a show they should keep politics out of it.”

“This is wrong to be honest everyone is entitled to vote who they want,” another echoed.

Another simply wrote, “Insane,” while another stated, “This isn’t right.”

Not everyone in the comment section felt the same way.

“We need more of this,” one X user wrote.

“This is great and is a liberal’s nightmare!” another exclaimed.

“I normally would be against this type of political bullying, but seeing how everyone on the left treated those who wore MAGA hats in 2017, this is a dose of what goes around comes around,” a third said.

“Give them a taste of their own medicine,” another echoed.

“Waka funny af doing this omg lol,” another X user laughed.

“Good. This needs to happen more,” another declared.

It is no secret, however, that Waka Flocka Flame supports President Trump. In October, the rapper endorsed the 45th president’s 2024 bid for the White House by posting a photo of himself alongside Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, more rappers appear to be open about their support for Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.