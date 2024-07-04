Feminist Protestors Crash Hillary Clinton-Produced Broadway Musical ‘Suffs’: Racist ‘White Wash’ of Feminism

Feminist protestors crashed Hillary Clinton’s feminist-themed Broadway musical Suffs on Tuesday, disrupting the performance by chanting and unfurling a sign that accused the show of “white-washing” feminist history.

Tuesday evening’s performance of Suffs at the Music Box Theatre in New York came to a halt when protestors who have identified themselves as “radical, anti-racist, queer feminists” appeared to commandeer several box seats where they shouted “Suffs Is a White Wash! Cancel Suffs!”

They also displayed a large banner with their message.

Watch below:

Manifestantes interrumpieron ayer la función de Suffs en #Broadway pidiendo la cancelación del musical por blanquear la historia. “Suffs is a white wash”, gritaron desde el balcón antes de ser removidos del teatro. pic.twitter.com/rmy5WcazqY — El Aquelarre (@ElAquelarre_) July 3, 2024

The protestors’ official site states: “Suffs is a betrayal of the next generation of feminists. We REJECT this rehashed white feminism. This action is brought to you by an autonomous group of radical, anti-racist, queer feminists.”

They added:

“Suffs tells a whitewashed version of history. The whitewashing in the show is a dangerous lie because it reinforces several ideas: that the suffrage movement wasn’t deeply racist, that white women’s stories are more worthy of taking center stage, and that white women are always aligned with progressive causes. These are comforting fictions for some white women but this sort of disinformation betrays a younger generation of would-be feminists and leads us all down a dangerous path.”

Theater staff removed the banner and escorted the protestors out, with the venue’s sound system announcing the performance would take a brief pause, according to a Deadline report.

Hillary Clinton is one of Suffs main producers and has actively associated herself with and promoted the musical during the recent Broadway season.

The nearly three-hour musical, which has struggled to sell tickets, tells the story of the history of feminism and the suffragette movement. It features cast comprised completely of women and gender “non-binary” performers.

Hillary Clinton also used the musical as a Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden.

