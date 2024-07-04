Former Porn Star Sues Diddy Alleging ‘Sex Trafficking’

A former porn actress has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging that he groomed her into forced sexual acts with promises that he would advance her singing career.

Adria English, who performed in porn under the name Omunique, alleges that she met Diddy in 2004 when her husband was applying for a modeling job with the music mogul’s Sean John fashion brand, TMZ reported.

When he was eventually hired, English alleges that Diddy asked her to perform as a Go-Go dancer at some of his parties and she agreed. But soon enough he began upping the ante and told her to take drug-laced drinks and flirt with guests, or risk having her husband and herself fired.

She also began asking Diddy to help her break into the hip hop business and says he promised to get her into a group so she could cut a record.

The filing alleges that Diddy began “grooming” her to perform sexual acts on friends and guests, and told her to have sex with hip-hop personality Jacob “The Jeweler” Arabov. She included photos of herself with Arabov in her filing. She added that Diddy even congratulated her after she had sexual relations with the jeweler.

She also says Diddy was paying her $1,000 a night to have sex with guests at his home and parties, but threatened to cut her off and blackball both she and her husband if she did not comply with his demands for sex acts.

Meanwhile, she was being passed around from one guest to another and claims they sexually assaulted her.

Also named in the lawsuit is Diddy associate Tamiko Thomas, who English alleges arranged sexual encounters with guests. English characterized Thomas as the “Ghislaine Maxwell” to Diddy’s “Jeffrey Epstein.”

English says that she ultimately fled the abusive situation, but that she feels that Diddy carried through with his threat to blackball both she and her husband from the industry.

She is now suing Diddy, his Bad Boy Records company, Tamiko Thomas, and Jacob Arabov for unspecified damages.

