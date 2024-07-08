Author Stephen King: It’s Time for Joe Biden to Go

Novelist, Hollywood producer, and unabashed President Joe Biden supporter Stephen King took to social media Monday to tell the octogenarian it’s time to leave the 2024 presidential race.

King’s message to his seven million-plus followers on X – formerly known as Twitter – was simple and straight to the point.

The multimillionaire left-winger said: “Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election.”

Biden, 81, is facing multiple calls to step away from the U.S. election race after being widely ridiculed for his debate showing against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The Shining author King – a longtime and vocal supporter of the Biden-led Democratic Party – now appears ready to join them just 24-hours after fellow Hollywood veteran Rob Reiner added his voice to that clamoring chorus.

Reiner declared on Sunday “it’s time for Joe Biden to step down,” as Breitbart News reported.

He announced his dramatic change of heart in an X post, saying if Trump wins, “we lose our Democracy.”

The actor-director didn’t clarify if he wants Biden to give merely give up his re-election bid or to resign the White House — or both – but the sentiment was there for all the world to see.