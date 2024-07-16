Country Star Ingrid Andress Headed to Rehab After Drunken National Anthem Performance

Singer Ingrid Andress has pledged to check into rehab after admitting she was drunk during an off key and rambling rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas.

Fans erupted in scorn after the 32-year-old singer’s strained version of the national anthem in which she was heard randomly trilling up and down in keys, seemingly slurring her words, and was inappropriately loud and shrill during some verses before turning almost too quiet to hear in others.

This was quite the national anthem performed by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/i6Diwe9DYW — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 16, 2024

After suffering a backlash for her performance, Andress has now admitted that she was drunk when she stepped up to sing the anthem that evening. And now she is pledging to get some help for her addictions.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“I’m checking into a facility today to get the help I need,” she continued. “That was not me last night.”

“I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition, she concluded. “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it is super fun.”

Home Run Derby Anthem singer Ingrid Andress announced that she’s checking herself into rehab pic.twitter.com/RArsL7yINH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 16, 2024

Andress had a break-out hit with her single “More Hearts Than Mine” in 2019. She also had hit studio albums with Lady Like and Good Person, and she went on to open for Kieth Urban’s 2022 tour. Along the way, she has won two BMI Country Awards and been nominated four times for a Grammy. Heer father, Brad Andress, worked for MLB with the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and he was also with the University of Michigan.

