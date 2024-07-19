Susan Sarandon: ‘It’s Obvious’ Joe Biden Needs to Drop Out

Anyone but Joe Biden. That is the personal 2024 Democratic presidential candidate choice of Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

The committed leftist told Variety magazine she thinks the octogenarian should drop out because he has no chance of success but is at a loss as to who should replace him.

“Yes,” she said enthusiastically when asked Wednesday evening if the president should withdraw, according to the outlet.

“Obviously there are a lot of people within the party who feel the same way.”

“I don’t think the dust has settled on our choices” she confided to Variety on Thursday night at the New York premiere for The Fabulous Four, a summer comedy starring Sarandon alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally and Bette Midler.

“I think it’s obvious [why he should step down],” she continued. “Way before the age thing came into play, hundreds of thousands of uncommitted voters in swing states, because of the war in Gaza, put his possible election in jeopardy.”

"You give me hope." -Susan Sarandon to kids chanting "Intifada Revolution" https://t.co/pBgriQOfpU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 20, 2024

Sarandon’s despair at Biden’s prospects follows other hard-left Hollywood comrades like George Clooney who have already made their thoughts clear, as Breitbart News reported.

Clooney has withdrawn his support for Biden and spilled the beans about what it was like behind the scenes — saying the president showed clear signs of cognitive decline at the celebrity-filled event last month.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, Clooney said he no longer believes Biden can win in November and called on Democrats to find a replacement candidate.

He also painted a dire picture of Biden’s diminished mental acuity.