Justin Timberlake to Appear in Court for Drunk Driving Charge

Pop star Justin Timberlake is scheduled to appear Friday morning in a Long Island court to face charges of drunk driving from last month.

The “What Goes Around… Comes Around” singer was arrested on June 18 in Sag Harbor, a village on New York’s Long Island. He was released without bail after being charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, according to police.

The singer’s lawyer told the media that Timberlake had been charged with “a single count because he refused the breath test.”

“Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane,” the lawyer, Ed Burke, added.

A police report said that Timberlake refused a drug or alcohol test and had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, had slowed speech, and was unable to pay attention.

Timberlake, who is also headlining the “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” was reportedly arrested after he was seen running a stop sign and veering across the road while driving his BMW X7 after spending a night out with friends at The American Hotel bar on Monday night.

A source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake is “prepared to face whatever consequences he needs to.”

“He is hoping to learn from this experience and put it behind him,” the source added. And the singer’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, is “extremely supportive and helping him navigate everything.”

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement.

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the statement continued.

Sag Harbor police added that the “Sexy Back” singer “was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment,” and “was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

It is unclear if Timberlake will appear in the court on Friday himself or if his lawyer will be permitted to represent him without the singer present, according to the .

