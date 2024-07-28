Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday blasted the “leftist insanity” of the Olympics opening ceremonies in Paris, France.

Trump Jr. shared his thoughts after Parisian Olympics officials featured an LGBTQ parody of “The Last Supper” and a woke fashion show with transgender models.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The ceremony also included a “suggested bisexual threesome” and a bearded drag queen who wore barely there clothing while dancing provocatively, according to Breitbart News.

A scantily clad bearded man dances provocatively at France's Olympic opening ceremony. Why are they trying to normalise this filth? How far the West has fallen. pic.twitter.com/dTHTSyqEOh — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) July 26, 2024

Trump claimed his mother, Ivana Trump, had been an Olympian on the Czech National Ski Team, noting that when he was a child he and his family would be excited about the games:

Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights. It’s such a shame that event that used to create so much national pride now creates, at best, indifference. Using the games to push woke ideology has zero to do with anything the games stands for. Rather than highlighting the incredible accomplishments of these amazing athletes corp media subverts all their hard work to push leftist insanity… it’s not only a shame, but a true disservice to some of the most talented and dedicated people on earth. Hopefully one day enough people will finally have had enough of the BS. Till then you can continue to watch everything good and decent and everything you hold dear get burned to the f…ing ground. The choice is yours.

My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games. Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 27, 2024

In 2021, Snopes fact checked the claim that Ivana Trump was “an alternate for the Czechoslovakian ski team during the 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan,” the website read:

According to numerous articles, and Donald Trump’s own book “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” in 1972 Ivana Trump was “an alternate on the Czechoslovakian ski team at the Sapporo Winter Olympics” in Japan. An alternate is a member of the Olympic team who participates only if another team member gets sick or injured. As a possible alternate, she would not actually put on skis and compete unless called upon to do so. Looking into it, we found no official confirmation from the Czech Olympic Committee that she was a part of the team. We reached out to both the International Olympic Committee and the Czech Olympic Committee.

Ivana Trump, who was a competitive skier, died at the age of 73 in July 2022, per BBC News.

The person behind the Olympics opening ceremonies has been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Jolly, who is a theater and opera director, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

He “has been heralded as a wonder boy of the French theater, infusing the classics with post-modernism and avant-garde provocations. He has directed for some of France’s most prestigious institutions including the Paris Opera and the Festival d’Avignon,” the article said.