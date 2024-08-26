Watch: ‘Vibes Cringe’: Julia Louis Dreyfus Leads Democrat Female Governors in ‘Femininomenon’

With no interviews and still no policies posted on her website nearly a month after she clinched the nomination, it appears that Democrats are simply going to focus on “vibes” to boost Kamala Harris.

Sometime after Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus met with eight female, Democrat governors onstage at the Democrat National Convention, the group gathered to make what many are calling a cringe-inducing musical video in which they lip-synced to the song “Femininomenon.”

The “queer song” by rising pop star Chappell Roan — an artist who says she was influenced by drag queens — is reportedly about her life as a lapsed Christian who turns to lesbianism. That’s the song that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and eight Democrat governors — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs. — chose to pump up Democrat voters ahead of the 2024 election.

The governors and Louis-Dreyfus also conducted a panel discussion last week during which the Seinfeld star gushed over how “contagious” the Harris-Walz campaign is.

“I personally feel like I’ve been smiling for a month, my face actually hurts. And was anybody else weeping last night for two hours watching the [Second] Gentleman and the Obamas speak? Laughing, crying — I’m fucking exhausted,” she said.

https://www.instagram.com/whitmermi/reel/C-8vmWLPNA-/

She went on, saying, “We are filled with new hope and joy. And I think all of you women on the stage are evidence that Martin Luther King was right when he reminded us that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. Sometimes we forget that when Trump is trying to bend it back the other way, but you know.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the Hollywood elite who piled onto Joe Biden to encourage him to drop out of the 2024 election and praised him for doing so when he finally acquiesced.

