Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Triples Down: ‘I’m Voting for Trump, Let’s Be Clear’

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame declared, “I’m [still] voting for Trump! Let’s be clear!” in a Monday X post to his 1.8 million followers.

“I’m stilling voting for Trump!!!! Let’s be clear!!!!!” Waka Flocka Flame wrote.

“Just because you don’t agree with me or don’t believe in my choices, doesn’t mean I’m a call you an asshole, talk down on you, or call you a nonbeliever because I know that’s not a godly thing too do thats devilish,” the “Hard in da Paint” rapper added in a follow-up post.

Waka Flocka Flame sentiments came after a July 31 X post, in which Waka Flocka Flame proclaimed, “Trump still my president.”

As Breitbart News reported, the rapper’s post came the same day as the mainstream media’s latest attempt to smear Trump as a racist following his appearance at an event held by the National Association of Black Journalists.

“I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets,” the “Game On” rapper continued in his post, adding that no one pushed him “in this direction.”

“Didn’t push me this direction… this is my choice… like I choose not to eat pork but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like…” he said.

This is not the first time Waka Flocka Flame has expressed support for former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the rapper told “all Joe Biden voters” in the audience of his July 3 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, to “get out of my concert.”

“I need all Joe Biden voters to get out of my concert. See ya! We’re gonna party right now for our fucking president, T24, man, it’s a mother fucking party,” Waka Flocka Flame said, with his mention of “T24” being an apparent reference to President Trump’s run for office.

In October 2023, the “Grove St. Party” rapper endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid for the White House, posting a photo of himself alongside the 45th president.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers, including Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black, have come forward to support the former president ahead of the 2024 election. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

A few weeks ago, Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black and Platinum-selling rapper Fivio Foreign released a new track “ONBOA47RD” — a pro-Trump anthem that samples the voice of none other than the 45th president.

Listen Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.