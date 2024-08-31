Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Collapsing at Concert

Rapper Fatman Scoop, whose real name was Isaac Freeman, died at 53 after collapsing at a concert in Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday.

Video footage that TMZ obtained of the incident, which took place at Town Center Park, shows Fatman Scoop saying, “If you came to party, make some noise” before collapsing onstage. The music then stops, and the crowd falls silent.

Watch Below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Multiple people then rush to the stage to administer CPR to Fatman Scoop. While this transpired, a man onstage appeared to try to distract the crowd by attempting to keep the show going.

“I just wanna say this, Hamden, where y’all at, make some noise for me,” the man said, which failed to elicit an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd.

“How y’all feeling out there?” the individual added as people behind him performed chest compressions on the “Be Faithful” rapper.

A concertgoer then shouted, “We wanna know what happened to Fatman Scoop!”

“They doing CPR? Oh my God,” another concertgoer proclaimed.

Shortly after that, the “All Night Long” rapper was seen being rushed to a local hospital in a stretcher while an emotionally distraught woman declared, “Lord, touch him. Please, Father God! Touch him, Lord, please, Lord. Please, touch him, Father God. Oh my God!”

Watch Below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Authorities told TMZ they were dispatched for a medical emergency at 8:33 p.m.

This was followed up with multiple reports that the rapper had died.

“Fatman Scoop has died after suffering a medical emergency at a show in Connecticut, according to his tour manager,” the radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box revealed in a Facebook post.

The radio station added that Fatman Scoop “was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a performance. The incident occurred at The Green and Gold Party summer concert at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut.”

“CPR was administered on-site during the medical emergency before he was taken to the hospital,” KBXX 97.9 The Box added. “Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett has asked the public to ‘please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.'”

Fatman Scoop is known for collaborating with artists like rapper Missy Elliott, pop star Mariah Carey, and rapper Jermaine Dupri over the years.

The official cause of the rapper’s death remains unclear.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.