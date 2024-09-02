‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese, Who Voted for Biden, Slams Kamala Harris: ‘Black and Brown People Will Continue to Be Disposable’

Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson, who starred in the Fast & Furious and Transformers movies, has slammed Kamala Harris and Joe Biden over their administration’s signing of an anti-hate law protecting Asian Americans, saying blacks and Latinos were left out because they are seen as “disposable.”

“Where is that same fucking law to be signed into law when it comes to black and brown people?” Tyrese said.

His condemnation comes after Tyrese supported the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.

Tyrese Gibson sounded off against the current administration — name-checkinng Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, specifically — during a recent interview with civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The law in question was a bill that Biden signed in 2021 creating a new Justice Department position focused on hate crimes against Asian Americans, which spiked during the COVID pandemic.

“President Biden and Kamala Harris signed an Asian Hate Crime Bill, which makes it beyond illegal to ever purposely or maliciously do anything to anybody in the Asian community,” Tyrese said, before erroneously claiming former President Donald Trump “motivated” the attacks against Asian Americans.

“So everybody started treating Asians… beating them, killing them, shooting them, stabbing them, hurting them. And then [Biden] gets into the White House and skips over every black and brown, Mexican and Latino that has been getting killed like flies and he makes it a low: Asian Hate Crime Bill.”

Tyrese continued: “There is a crime bill that was signed into law that protects Asians at all costs. Where is that same fucking law to be signed into law when it comes to black and brown people? Because what you’re doing is — President Biden and Kamala Harris — what you’re doing is, you’re saying that black and brown people will continue to be disposable. That shit doesn’t make sense.”

Tyrese calls out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for signing a hate crime bill to protect Asians but skipping over Black and Latino people who are being killed. pic.twitter.com/v4Ltb9LQEW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 1, 2024

Despite Tyrese’s claim, Trump has never “motivated” attacks against Asian Americans. The specious claim seem to have originated from Democrats and the regime media, who have tried to tie Trump to the wave of attacks because as president, he correctly said COVID-19 came from China.

The vast majority of the attacks on Asian Americans occurred in Democrat-run cities, with the perpetrators being other minorities.

This isn’t the first time Tyrese has attacked the Biden-Harris administration.

“I voted for Biden…. I’m beyond dissapoinrd [sic] I can’t lie,” he wrote in a March Facebook post. “Biden funding wars and killing innocent civilians I’m not ok with what my hard earned tax dollars are being spent on…. No.”

Tyrese said he is no fan of former President Donald Trump, but Democrats are nonetheless panicking as more black voters are defecting from the party and throwing their support behind the 45th president.

Black communities have been disproportionately hit by Kamala Harris’ complete failure to secure the southern border, which has resulted in illegal aliens flooding the country and local governments cutting back on services like policing and public education in order to provide free housing and other taxpayer-funded perks to illegals.

