Actress Shailene Woodley Blasts America’s Porn Culture — Selling Meaningless ‘McDonald’s’ Sex

Actress Shailene Woodley recently slammed America’s growing addiction to Internet pornography and accused porn producers of pushing an empty “McDonald’s” version of sex.

She also called widespread access to Internet porn “bacon hanging in front of a dog,” enticing millions of people into clicking on explicit links, the New York Post reported.

“The way that sex is presented on the surface in this country is so fabricated,” Woodley said on Tuesday’s appearance on the She MD podcast with Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi. “And it’s such a performance instead of true intimacy, vulnerability, and connection.”

She went on to say that Internet porn is pushing sex like it’s fast food, not true intimacy.

“I was talking to somebody else about this yesterday, about how if people knew what was possible with sex, they would look at porn and go, ‘Oh God, this is like junk food. Really?” the Divergent star railed. “This is what we’re being sold when all of these other things are possible with my body because I’m like a magic machine?”

“Pleasure is so important, and we just rip each other off of it because I think we don’t necessarily even know what’s possible,” Woodley went on. “And that’s my big beef with porn is I’m like, ‘You’re selling everybody McDonald’s when you could have like, whoa.'”

Woodley then dished about her own early sex life and admitted that she was lucky that her first important sex partner was a dancer who knew how to be intimate in their encounters.

She likened sexual intimacy to a dance, remarking, “Sometimes the dance is a really fast tango and sometimes the dance is a really slow groove and sometimes it’s loud and sometimes it’s really soft. And I had somebody that helped me discover myself because there was a sense of comfortability together. And I think that I probably did the same for him.”

Woodley then said she wished she could become a sex counselor and said she sometimes dreams of going “into a sex ed curriculum and be like, ‘How can we fix this? How can we change this a little bit?'”

She went on to say that she had a health scare back in 2015 when she was filming the Divergent series of sci-fi action films and was getting conflicting causes of her condition from doctors. She noted that she was feeling lightheaded and couldn’t keep food down, but no one could put their finger on it. She began taking thyroid medicines but also started looking into holistic medicine on her own. She claimed that the condition was later rectified naturally, and she is in excellent health now.

She explained that she is “not on any medication anymore. My hormones are so balanced. Everything is pumping in the way that it should,” and stressed that is “very healthy now.”

The Big Little Lies star has been in the news quite a lot lately, as she has opened up about several topics, some of which have upset liberals.

Only a few weeks ago, for instance, she ripped the media for attacking former first lady Melania Trump for the statement she made after another Democrat Party adherent tried to assassinate her husband.

Woodley said that Melania’s message as a “beautiful message of human compassion” and slammed the media for writing “hundreds of articles because I posted about a woman saying she’s grateful her husband is alive.”

Also this month, she said she is “allergic to dishonesty,” and that is why she distrusts so much of what is going in the country today.

