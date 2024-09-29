‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Calls Pro-Kamala Harris Celebrities ‘Meaningless’: ‘Hollywood Is Dead, The Music Industry Is Dead’

Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s The Sopranos, told Fox Business “Hollywood is dead. The music industry is dead,” and questioned the “integrity” of celebrities publicly claiming they support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“I’m still a super liberal, so I feel like it’s time for us all to come together, but a lot of people on the left are afraid,” de Matteo told Fox Business. “George Clooney, Meryl Streep, all of these huge celebrities endorsing war, supporting Dick Cheney.”

“I don’t understand the inversion and how people have flipped, unless they’re under the gun, so to speak,” the actress added. “I find it hard to believe that people like George Clooney or Meryl Streep don’t actually know what’s going on.”

de Matteo went on to call Hollywood “meaningless” with regards to the upcoming election, pointing out that anti-war and anti-establishment art — which once thrived in times like these — is now “dead.”

“I think that Hollywood is meaningless in all of this,” she said. “I think the American dream is on hold. I feel like Hollywood is dead. The music industry is dead.”

“There’s no cultural, artistic movements speaking out about this,” de Matteo added. “You don’t see fine art — there’s usually protest art about wars and censorship. And we’re stagnant right now.”

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

The Sons of Anarchy actress also said she finds it “interesting to see these celebrities that are endorsing a situation that is the antithesis of what they once stood for as celebrities — of freedom of everything — speech, art, integrity.”

“I question their integrity right now,” de Matteo said.

The actress also noted that she and her cohort of “hippies” are bizarrely being referred to as “white nationalists,” simply “for supporting freedom.”

“I find that so interesting, that that’s the culture we’re living in right now,” she said. “We’re hippies for humanity, and it’s like, where did the hippies go? I don’t understand where everybody disappeared to.”

“We’re trying to bridge the gap between left and right,” de Matteo added. “I’m a liberal, and I can sit here with conservatives all day.”

Earlier this month, de Matteo told Fox News that she backs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s full-throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“At the very moment, all I care about is fighting for this country and just trying to wake up a few more of my fellow liberals to get back to the center of things and recognize that the things they always fought for — all of that weaponization on the left — is camouflage. They’re fighting for social issues that really don’t matter when you look at the big picture of what’s really happening behind the scenes,” she said.

Over the summer, the actress commented on Hollywood’s reaction to the first (July 13) assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, saying that the political left does not exhibit “one undertone of peace,” despite claiming to be the Party of “inclusivity, love, and peace.”

Before that, de Matteo said that Hollywood is full of “quiet” Trump supporters, and questioned how much actors are getting paid to publicly support the 45th president’s opponent ahead of this year’s election.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.