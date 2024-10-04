Rapper and Social Media Star Lucas Coly Dies at 27

Rapper and social media personality Lucas Coly has died at 27 years of age, according to an announcement by his manager and friend.

The manager took to his Instagram account and left fans a heartfelt message about Coly’s passing, according to Fox News.

“Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there,” he wrote before editing the post with just a heart emoji for the caption.

The post also said, “Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas.”

The manager went on to write, “We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”

No cause of death has been released, but the manager also included a hashtag line that raised speculation that Coly committed suicide. The hashtag “#checkonyourfriends” was also deleted.

Coly first shot to the attention of the rap community with his posts on video social media site Vine about ten years ago.

His most popular rap who his tune “I Just Wanna.”

The young rapper made waves in the rap scene when he began dating up-and-coming rapper Amber H in 2017. The pair eventually created a popular Youtube channel together.

The deceased rapper’s manager also posted a message to Facebook asking fans to pray for Amber and said she would make a formal announcement when she was ready. However, he also deleted that message.

Coly was born in France to a German father and an African mother and they moved to the U.S. in 2005 when Coly was eight. He spoke French fluently and often added lyrics in French in his tunes.

