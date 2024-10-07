Ben Affleck and Son Stranded on Highway After Electric Truck Dies

Actor Ben Affleck was seen stranded on the Los Angeles Freeway with his son on Saturday after his electric Bronco stopped working.

The Batman star and his twelve-year-old son, Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, where able to make their way to a gas station where they indulged in some snacks while they waited for a tow truck to cart their dead EV back home, according to TMZ.

Samuel’s life has gotten complicated on the parental front as his mom divorced Affleck in 2017 and now his step mom, Jennifer Lopez, is also preparing to divorce Affleck.

However, according to reports, Garner and Lopez have never had any issues with each other and all get along cordially, TMZ notes.

Also, despite the divorce, Affleck has often been seen at events and vacation days with Garner and the three children they had together, so the Justice League star is very much involved in his children’s lives.

The pair’s daughters have been attempting to make their own statements, lately. Affleck’s daughter, Violet, was recently seen attacking people who oppose COVID masking mandates. The 18-year-old appeared at an L.A. Country Board meeting where she insisted that the forced masking rules must be enforced.

The couple’s other daughter, Seraphina, 15, was also in the news in April when she came out as non-binary and demanded that people call her “Fin” from now on.

