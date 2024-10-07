Former NYPD Detective Warns: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Won’t Hesitate to Snitch on His Celebrity Friends

Former New York City Police detective Derrick Parker is warning Hollywood that they just might be in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ cross hairs as he stands under indictment for sex trafficking and other crimes, and that he might just be willing to bring everyone down with him.

The disgraced rap and fashion mogul was arrested last month after a grand jury indicted him on a series of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He quickly pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was denied bail and remains in jail.

The former detective has a long history of working in the hip-hop community having earned the nickname the “Hip-Hop Cop” back in the 1990s during his investigations into the rap community.

Parker says that he thinks Diddy is not “getting out” of this, according to NewsNation’s The Scoop.

“I think with so much of the outcry of the victims in this case, he may either make a deal where he becomes King for a Day, where he tells everything he knows about someone else that might be bigger than what he’s doing for a deal,” Parker said.

The former cop went on to say it is highly possible that Diddy could rat out his close Hollywood pals.

“I think anybody will rat if they’re getting put into a certain position where you’re looking at R. Kelly time. R. Kelly’s doing 20 to 30 years on two separate cases in jail,” Parker said. “That was two cases, right? (Combs) has got 100. And the problem he also has is the outcry of all these witnesses, it’s hard for a jury, I think, to listen to all these people come forward.”

Parker is far from the only one saying that Diddy might spill it all. Recently comedian Katt Williams — who says he refused to ever go to any of Diddy’s “freak-off” parties — is sure that the rap mogul will start singing like a canary.

Parker also said that Diddy probably felt “invincible” after so many years of being an all-powerful mogul who had so many people’s lives in the palm of his hand.

“Because if you saw some of the things that he talked about and how he somehow say he treated people,” Parker said, “he had no care about what he said to you or what he did to you…. So, I think what happened was that it took a turn where he thought he could get away with certain things, and nobody would say anything, because they either can be paid off and then forget about it and move on.”

Ultimately, even if he doesn’t go to jail, Parker is sure that the many cases Diddy is facing will bankrupt him.

“I think that in this case, you have all these people that are coming forward, there’s going to be so much mounds of paperwork that these attorneys gonna have to go through with not only the criminal defense, but the lawsuits, the civil lawsuits that he’s got – they’re going to have to have a team of lawyers,” Parker said. “(Combs) will go bankrupt,” Parker explained.

Already names including Denzel Washington, Ashton Kutcher, Usher, Jay Z, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, and many others.

