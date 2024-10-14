Michael Moore Pushes Biden to Cancel All Student Loan Debt, Abolish Death Penalty in Final Months as President

Filmmaker Michael Moore is urging President Joe Biden to use his final months in The White House to forcibly push through a far-left agenda that includes shifting all student loan debt to American taxpayers, ending the federal death penalty, and halting all military aid to Israel.

Michael Moore enumerated the items on his “bucket list for Joe” in a blog post on Saturday. It represents a change of heart for Moore, who recenttly urged Biden to resign the presidency in order to make Kamala Harris commander in chief prior to the election in November.

“Some people are now calling you a ‘lame duck’ president — but then it occurred to me today: You’re not done. You’ve still got 100 days left in office!” Moore wrote, adding that Biden should use executive orders to ram through the “bucket list.”

“With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible. You will leave the White House a hero.”

High on Moore’s list is the cancellation of “all” student debt.

“Now’s the time to go whole hog and just wipe away ALL student debt,” he wrote, later adding, “these younger Americans will not only be sure to set new record numbers for Harris at the polls, they will fire up millions of bongs in your honor.”

Biden has previously attempted to woo young voters disenchanted with his administration by announcing plans for $430 billion in student debt forgiveness — a political euphemism for transferring that enormous debt to taxpayers.

Last year, the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s plan as unconstitutional because the president doesn’t have the power to cancel that debt unilaterally.

Moore also pressed Biden to abolish the federal death penalty.

“It was your campaign promise to end this barbarism. Commute their sentences to life without parole and let them live with what they’ve done,” he wrote.

Michael Moore wouldn’t be Michael Moore if he didn’t also go on an anti-Israel rant.

“Halt all weapons shipments. Halt all military aid,” he wrote. “Demand the ceasefire. Put Bibi in the corner or in the timeout room and tell Israel to get its shit together, get to the negotiating table, and make a deal to end this madness, free the hostages in Gaza, free the political prisoners in Israel and stop this slaughter.”

Since Biden’s ignominious exit from the presidential race this summer following his farcically awful debate performance, Moore has enthusiastically backed Kamala Harris, urging her to lean heavily on identity politics and fully embrace the anti-Israel left.

“This country is female,” he wrote in a blog post in July.

