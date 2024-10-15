“We should be putting our energy toward something that actually matters,” he said. “Maybe the lives of, I don’t know, Palestinians in Gaza right now. Maybe that’s where we put our hearts and our energy in, and anyone suffering, anyone oppressed, anyone that is suffering under the weight of the horrors of our world right now, anyone who doesn’t have a choice in living lives of dignity. That’s where our energy should be going right now.”

Though the audience applauded Garfield, Horowitz did not press the subject further.

The issue of Israel and Gaza has become a dividing point among Hollywood celebrities recently, but Garfield’s comments strike a different tone in that he did not accuse Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Last year, almost two weeks after the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, Garfield signed a letter alongside Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Cate Blanchett, Hasan Minhaj, Jeremy Strong and Joaquin Phoenix calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” it read. “More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”