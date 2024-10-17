‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judge Clobbered for Endorsing Donald Trump

A former judge on the famed drag queen game show, RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking heat by the drag community for endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Santino Rice, who appeared as a contestant on Bravo’s Project Runway in 2005 and then later on drag queen star RuPul’s show from season 1 through 6, fell out of the public eye by 2015. rice has been peppering his X account with support for Republicans and Donald Trump and has been excoriating Kamala Harris, but it is one from this month that has put him in the cross hairs of former fans and members of the LGBTQ community.

On Oct. 13, for instance, he wrote, “I would love to see an intelligent and capable woman President some day, Kamala Harris is not her.” And added, “There’s only one obvious candidate to rebuild America and stabilize the rest of the world and that is President Donald J. Trump.”

A list of drag queens have since gone on the attack against Rice, according to Pink News.

Rice, though, has bee undaunted in the face of the withering criticism from the LGBTQ community. In one rejoinder to the critics, for instance, Rice blasted back, writing, “Mentally retarded people calling me insane is the funniest part.”

He also blasted Harris as “dumber than a box of rocks.”

“Kamala Harris is dumber than a box of rocks. The media has brainwashed some of you to hate Donald Trump so much that you will vote for anyone, he wrote on Oct. 15. “Luckily, there are more of us who understand how important this election is for Americans and the future of America!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston