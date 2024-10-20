Kamala Surrogate Julia Louis Dreyfus: ‘I’d Really Like to Get the Government Out of My F*cking Snatch’

Kamala Harris surrogate Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of Veep and Seinfeld, recorded a low-quality video ad for the Democratic nominee, straight-to-camera, proclaiming: “I’d really like to get the government out of my fucking snatch.”

Okay, let’s cut to the chase. Donald Trump and his merry band of yes-men are obsessed with what we women do with our bodies. They want to reach into our doctors’ offices, and our bedrooms, to control our access to birth control, and IVF, and of course, abortion — even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time. Do you care about reproductive freedom? Kamala Harris will fight to win back our reproductive rights and sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. Go to IWillVote.com, check your registration, make a plan, and vote for Kamala Harris on November 5th. Because I don’t know about you, but, uh, I’d really like to get the government out of my fucking snatch.

Trump has said he wants to leave abortion to the states, and wants to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) free.

In September, Louis-Dreyfus claimed that the country’s political discourse would become “kinder” if Harris won the election.

Veep‘s basic plot is about an incompetent vice president who becomes president almost by accident.

