Rap Music Mogul Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris Endorses Trump, Hasn’t Heard from Kamala Harris

Michael “Harry O” Harris, the rap and hip-hop music mogul who co-founded Death Row Records, has reportedly endorsed former President Donald Trump, saying he has heard nothing from Kamala Harris.

Michael Harris said he has concluded that Trump would do more to lift up the economic situation of black Americans in an interview published Monday in the Washington Post.

The endorsement represents the latest blow to Kamala Harris who is struggling to whip up enthusiasm among black male voters. The situation appears to be so dire that former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris and scolded black men for not falling in line behind her, saying their lack of enthusiasm is due to sexism.

The music mogul told the Post he has not heard from the Kamala Harris campaign.

Michael Harris is behind the nonprofit Our Community First Action non-profit group that seeks to spur economic development in black communities.

“Donald Trump has recently committed to supporting Community First if he is back in the White House,” Michael Harris told the Post. “The Community First Action group supports President Trump based on him saying that he will be committed to working with that organization once he is in office.”

He also said he has been helping to organize hip-hop concerts in swing states to increase public awareness of the coming election.

The relationship between Trump and Michael Harris dates back at least to Trump’s time in the White House when he granted clemency to the music mogul who had spent 33 years in prison on drug charges.

Earlier this month, Trump praised him in a Truth Social post.

“Michael Harris (Harry O) is working hard to support and build on what my administration did for Black Americans in the first term,” Trump wrote. “Working together, we will Make America Great Again for everyone.”

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame has doubled down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

Last week, the rapper and actor Lord Jamar publicly excoriated Kamala Harris, saying she is “insulting to black people” and is woefully unqualified to become president of the United States.

Over the weekend, the influential rapper and hip-hop legend known as Trick Trick endorsed former President Donald Trump at a rally in the swing state of Michigan.

“Please welcome the 47th President of the United States as we make Detroit great again!” he said.

