Report: Eminem to Introduce Obama at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit

The last time Eminem was culturally relevant was when Barack Obama was president, so it’s perhaps fitting the 52-year-old rapper will introduce Obama at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit on Tuesday.

A unnamed Democrat source familiar with planning for the event told CNN that Eminem is not expected to perform, but instead will welcome Obama to the stage.

Eminem is expected to offer his thoughts on the presidential race, CNN reported.

Eminem will be the latest celebrity to throw his support behind Kamala Harris, who is going full-throttle on celebrity support in the final days of the election cycle after having sworn not to repeat the mistakes of Hillary Clinton’s celebrity-packed campaign in 2016.

But as polls show former President Donald Trump gaining ground in swing states, the Kamala Harris campaign is deploying stars around the country to whip up support.

As Breitbart News reported, recent polling shows Trump and Harris in a dead heat in Eminem’s native Michigan.

In recent years, Eminem has sought to recapture his relevance by publicly ridiculing former President Donald Trump and embracing radical leftist social causes. He has called Trump a “bitch” and even took a knee during a Super Bowl halftime performance in 2022.

He also performed at the Academy Awards in 2020, to the general mystification of the celebrity audience.

Celebrities are hitting the pavement hard in battleground states for Kamala Harris as the election cycle draws to a close.

Her campaign has recently deployed Lizzo, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, and pop star Usher.

