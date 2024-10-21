Jennifer Garner Teams Up With Tim Walz’s Wife in Nevada: ‘It’s the Jen and Gwen. Whoooo. Yay’

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has teamed up with Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate Tim Walz, to campaign in swing states, including Nevada, during the final stretch of the current election cycle.

No stranger to celebrity portmanteau nicknames, Jennifer Garner has dubbed the new team “the Jen-and-Gwen.”

Gwen Walz is no stranger to cringe videos. She recently gave a widely mocked speech in which she used the phrase “turn the page” with a wildly exaggerated arm gesture that has inspired numerous memes.

Jennifer Garner — formerly one half of “Garfleck” — has emerged as a key celebrity player in Kamala Harris’ final days on the campaign trail.

Recent polling from Nevada shows former President Donald Trump having taken a slim lead over Harris. Trump is campaigning hard in the state on “no tax on tips,” which will allow service workers to keep more of their pay.

The Alias actress stumped for Harris during a recent visit to Republican stronghold Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, where she attempted to persuade the county’s voters to abandon the GOP.

She was roasted on social media for saying, “God, is there anything sexier than a man who is like, ‘Men for Kamala’? Woo!” at another Pennsylvania stop.

Garner was also in Arizona, where she attended a Kamala Harris event as Trump maintains his edge.

Despite not wanting to rely on celebrity endorsements early in her campaign in a bid to avoid accusations of elitism, Kamala Harris has fully embraced Hollywood stars in the final weeks of the campaign. In addition to Jennifer Garner, she has deployed Lizzo, Kerry Washington, and pop star Usher.

