Kamala’s Celebrity Closing Cringe: Avengers Cast Reunites to Save Democracy

The cast for Marvel’s The Avengers reunited this week in support of Kamala Harris, declaring themselves “down with democracy.”

The near two-minute ad features the various Avengers cast members – Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, Chris Evans, and Danai Gurira – on a Zoom call in an effort to get the vote out for Kamala.

“Scarlett, it is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out this election,” said Danai.

“How can we be of service?” asked Paul Bettany.

“How about we start with what our voting plans are going to be, who we’re going to bring to the polls with us, that sort of thing,” interjected Mark Ruffalo.

Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the franchise, said that Kamala Harris needs a catchphrase, so they devised to invent one. When Chris Evans suggested the phrase “I can do this all day,” they all jokingly told him to “shut up.” After a few suggestions, including the more well-received “Kamala Forever” from Danai, the group settled on “I’m Down with Democracy.”

“It’s hard to argue with that,” said Ruffalo.

The Kamala Harris campaign has been courting celebrities since the beginning with its get-out-the-vote effort, employing them most strongly in the home stretch. In a rally held in Atlanta, Georgia, last week, none other than Bruce Springsteen, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, and Samuel L. Jackson were present. Actress Julia Roberts has also been out on the campaign trail in Georgia.

Former President Trump has also been courting celebrity endorsements, including from actors Dennis Quaid and Zachary Levi and athletes like Brett Favre and Antonio Brown.

“There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

“The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he added.