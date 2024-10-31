Nolte: Kimmel Urges Trump Voters to Vote After Election Day — Meme Guy Sentenced to Prison for Same

In today’s edition of Democrats Sure Got It Good, the basement-rated Jimmy Kimmel took to the publicly funded airwaves Wednesday to urge Trump supporters to vote late, like next week Thursday or Friday. Because Election Day is Tuesday, doing so would void their vote.

In 2023, Douglass Mackey, the owner of the “Ricky Vaughn” Twitter account, was sentenced to seven months in prison for doing the exact same thing — spreading disinformation in 2016 to Hillary Clinton supporters about how to vote and doing so in a way that would ensure their vote wasn’t counted:

As proven at trial, by 2016, Mackey had established an audience on Twitter with approximately 58,000 followers. A February 2016 analysis by the MIT Media Lab ranked Mackey as one of the most significant influencers of the then-upcoming presidential election. Between September 2016 and November 2016, Mackey conspired with other influential Twitter users and with members of private online groups to use social media platforms, including Twitter, to disseminate fraudulent messages that encouraged supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to “vote” via text message or social media which was legally invalid.

It should be noted that it was the Biden administration that arrested and prosecuted Mackey five years later in 2021.

Mackey’s defense was that he was just having fun (his “Ricky Vaughn” account was a favorite of mine). The whole thing was a joke, he argued. Well, after the FBI investigated the joke, Mackey was put on trial, found guilty, and sentenced to seven months in prison. The Feds put the guy through a three-year-and-counting wringer over a stupid shit-post.

Now, let’s compare Mackey’s 58,000 Twitter followers to the 2.009 million viewers (in the most recent ratings I could find) Kimmel attracts. Kimmel’s audience is 35 times larger than Mackey’s ever was, and that doesn’t include the people who watch Kimmel’s clips online.

Nevertheless, here’s what Kimmel told Kamala Harris supporters Wednesday night: “Vote early, vote early. If you can’t vote early, vote on time.”

And here’s what Democrat Privilege allowed Kimmel to say to Trump supporters: “If you want to vote for Trump, vote late, vote very late. Do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday.”

Meaning next week Thursday and Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.

Yes, Kimmel was joking.

But so was Mackey.

Kimmel is allowed to run around in blackface without consequence. He’s a Democrat.

Kimmel is allowed to use the N-word without consequence. He’s a Democrat.

Kimmel is a ratings failure who’s still on the air. He’s a Democrat.

