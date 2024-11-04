Robert De Niro Campaigns for Kamala Harris at Eagles Game Tailgate

Actor Robert De Niro came out to play for Kamala Harris at the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday afternoon where he joined a party of tailgaters at Lincoln Financial Field.

De Niro, who played a die hard Eagles fan in the hit movie Silver Linings Playbook, attended the tailgate celebration in support of Kamala Harris alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA). Michael Embrich, the former policy adviser to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs’ Advisory Committee, shared a photo on social media of Robert De Niro speaking to supporters while reading off a piece of paper.

De Niro has been a fierce opponent of former President Trump going back to 2016 and the 2024 election cycle has been no different, with the actor recently calling the former president a “piece of shit.”

“It makes me so fucking angry that we’re here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at a rally in Pennsylvania, a swing state Kamala Harris needs to win.

The Kamala Harris campaign has been courting celebrities since the beginning with its get-out-the-vote effort, employing them most strongly in the home stretch. In a rally held in Atlanta, Georgia, last week, none other than Bruce Springsteen, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, and Samuel L. Jackson were present. Actress Julia Roberts has also been out on the campaign trail in Georgia.

Former President Trump has also been courting celebrity endorsements, including actors Dennis Quaid and Zachary Levi and athletes like Brett Favre and Antonio Brown.

“There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.