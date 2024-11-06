Disney Star Bette Midler Deletes Her X/Twitter Account After Trump Trounces Kamala

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler deleted her X/Twitter account after President-elect Donald Trump trounced Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

On Election Day, before deleting her account, Midler appeared to be coping poorly, suggesting drinking Drano in the event that Trump wins.

The actress had posted a photo to X showing a bottle of Drano clog remover with a Post-It sticker reading “Trump Wins.” next to it was a bottle of what looked to be Korbel champagne, with a sticker reading “Kamala Wins.”

As Breitbart News reported, Midler has had public meltdowns on X over Trump over the past several years.

In July, the actress freaked out over a federal court’s decision to dismiss the “documents” case against the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, along with various other celebrities who ironically claimed the ruling represented the politicization of the judicial system.

In 2022, Midler seethed over Elon Musk restoring Trump’s X account, calling the decision “a tragic day for America” and advancing an unproven rumor that Musk emigrated from South Africa illegally.

Earlier that year, the Ruthless People actress bizarrely compared the 2021 January 6 Capitol riot to the September 11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people — claiming both events left her in similar states of shock.

