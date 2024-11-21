Katy Perry Ridiculed for ‘Idiocracy’ Movie Recommendation After Campaigning for Kamala Harris

Pop superstar Katy Perry, who campaigned for Kamala Harris, is getting ridiculed on social media after she urged her followers to watch the movie Idiocracy — an apparent dig at President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

Bypassing Letterboxd, Katy Perry posted her thoroughly unoriginal movie recommendation to X late Wednesday.

Since then, she has received an outpouring of ridicule, with some noting that the last four years under Biden-Harris have been a more accurate reflection of the 2006 Mike Judge movie.

“It covered 20202 to 2024 perfectly,” one commenter noted.

“Don’t have to I lived through the Biden administration. By the way you know Mike Judge is conservative right?” another wrote.

“You are a celebrity in the Idiocracy.. see how that works,” another commenter noted.

“We’ve all already seen it and lived it the past 4 years,” another concluded.

Idiocracy has become a cliched movie recommendation among leftists whenever a Republican, conservative, or non-establishment candidate wins an election.

As Breitbart News reported, Katy Perry was one of several pop stars who participated in election-eve swing-state concerts for Kamala Harris, with the goal of encouraging low propensity voters to turn out for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Other stars who performed were Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi.

Not only did the effort fail, with President-elect Donald Trump winning all seven battleground states, the concerts cost the Harris campaign a fortune, pushing the campaign into serious debt after blowing through $1 billion raised from donors.

