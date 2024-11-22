Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx Gloats over Jussie Smollett Conviction Reversal But Acknowledges His Guilt

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx performed a victory lap after the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the guilty verdict for Hollywood star Jussie Smollet on Thursday, saying the appointment of a special prosecutor on the case amounted to double jeopardy.

However, she also acknowledged Smollett’s guilt on the original charge of filing a false police report.

Kim Foxx told TMZ that she believes Jussie Smollett already paid for his crime when he accepted her plea deal of 15 hours of community service and the forfeiture of his bail bond of $10,000. The subsequent appointment of special prosecutor Dan Webb amounted to do-over of a case that was already closed, she claimed.

Foxx’s slap-on-the-wrist deal provoked widespread public backlash when it was announced. There was also speculation that the Obamas were involved after a communication surfaced between Fox and former Obama aide Tina Tchen. Jussie Smollett was also close to the Obamas.

As Breitbart News reported, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned disgraced Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax on Thursday, dropping all charges against him and ruling that he cannot be tried again.

In March 2022, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, ordered to pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000, after being found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after he hired two bodybuilding brothers from Nigeria to stage a fake hate crime against him.

All that has been thrown out, with Smollett now a free man.

In her TMZ interview, Kim Foxx acknowledged that Smollett was guilty of filing a false police report, but said it was a low-level felony that didn’t merit such harsh punishment.

In 2019, Smollett claimed he was physically attacked by two men wearing MAGA hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!”

It was later revealed that the entire incident was orchestrated by Smollett himself in a bid to for sympathetic media coverage that would help his Hollywood career.

