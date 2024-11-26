Alec Baldwin Trashes Americans While in Italy: They Are ‘Uninformed’ About Realities of Climate Change, Ukraine

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin called Americans “very uninformed” about the realities of climate change, the war in Ukraine, and other globalist issues, saying their lack of knowledge is deliberate and willful. “Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information,” he said.

In a press conference this week at the Torino Film Festival in Italy, Alec Baldwin also blamed the American TV news industry, arguing news outlets operate as businesses — seemingly implying they don’t necessarily have the best interests of their viewers in mind.

The anti-Trump actor also spoke briefly about President-elect Donald Trump’s recent victory.

“Half the people in the country are happy and half the people in the country are very unhappy. It’s a very difficult time in the United States,” he said.

Baldwin then proceeded to insult Americans.

“There’s a hole, there’s a vacuum, there is a gap if you will in information for Americans. Americans are very uninformed about reality, what’s really going on with climate change, Ukraine, Israel — you name it. All the biggest topics in the world.”

“Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information,” he said.

Alec Baldwin was in Torino to accept a lifetime achievement award.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor revealed he has no desire to see the recently completed version of Rust, saying he would like to put the entire episode behind him and focus on his family.

Baldwin was cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of the movie in 2021.

