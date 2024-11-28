Hollywood Celebrities Throw Tantrums After Jack Smith Seeks to Dismiss Trump Charges

Hollywood celebrities are melting down after special counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the federal government’s remaining charges against President-elect Donald Trump, with the stars hysterically proclaiming that the end of the rule of law is nigh thanks to Trump’s election victory.

Stars including Mark Hamill, George Takei, Jon Cryer, and Wendell Pierce rushed to social media to post their alarmist hot takes — all of them failing to note the blatant political motivations behind the Biden-Harris administration’s lawfare campaign against Trump.

“Justice in America, in fact, does NOT matter,” Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill declared.

“No one is above the law is mythology,” HBO’s The Wire actor Wendell Pierce warned.

“The Evidence against Donald Trump is overwhelming and unrefuted,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer claimed.

As Breitbart News reported, Smith filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the election interference case against Trump in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, marking a major victory for the president-elect. In addition, Smith also filed a motion in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to dismiss an appeal in the documents case.

Together, the moves mark the end of the federal prosecutions against the president-elect, leaving the two remaining cases at the state level in Georgia and New York.

This was clearly too much to bear for Hollywood celebrities, who had spent months cheering on the the lawfare prosecutions.

“Trump avoided any accountability for January 6th and the stolen documents and this is forever a stain on the concept that no one is above law,” Barbara Streisand posted on Bluesy.

CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer led the charge with a note of left-wing defiance.

HBO’s The Wire actor Wendell Pierce warned about the end of the rule of law.

Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill declared: “Today, November 25th 2024 is the day we officially learned that justice in America, in fact, does NOT matter.”

Star Trek actor George Takei took a swipe at Trump over the documents case. “Only biological males with cakey orange foundation and 34 felony convictions may use this bathroom,” he wrote alongside a photo from the federal government’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.



Actress Mia Farrow sounded a note of despair. “What a gut punch. Never again can it be said that “In America, no one is above the law,” she wrote.

