Report: Ellen DeGeneres’ U.K. Mansion Flooded by Torrential Rains Soon After Leaving U.S. in Protest of Trump

Former talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly experienced massive flooding at her new mansion in England, where DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have been holing up in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on November 5.

DeGeneres’ mansion was ravaged by torrential rains that hit the bucolic region of Cotswolds, with some accounts saying the flooding is the worst in years, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

The 43-acre property DeGeneres shares with De Rossi is reportedly now surrounded by a lake, following days of torrential rain and winds that hit up to 80 mph.

“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years,” a local resident told the Mail.

DeGeneres, 66, and her wife mysteriously picked up stakes and moved out of their Montecito, California, home in the days following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Reports located the couple in Cotswolds, England, a rural region noted for its castles and stately manors.

An unnamed source told TMZ that DeGeneres and De Rossi felt “very disillusioned” by Trump’s win and decided to relocate to their England property, which they reportedly bought before the election.

Like many Hollywood elites, DeGeneres endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, even posting on Instagram in August: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Several years ago, DeGeneres posted a video to social media blaming human industry for heavy rains and flooding in her then-home of Southern California:

In a video posted to Twitter Monday from the celebrity enclave of Montecito, the former talk show queen explained how the town is under mandatory evacuation due to the heavy rain and winds that have hit the state in recent days. “This is crazy,” she said standing next to an overflowing creek near her home. She concluded by attempting to blame the heavy rains on human activity: “We need to be nicer to Mother Nature because Mother Nature is not happy with us. Ley’s all do our part. Stay safe, everybody.”

