Alyssa Milano Deletes X / Twitter Account Following Trump Victory, Used Platform to Smear Brett Kavanaugh

Hollywood star Alyssa Milano is the latest left-wing celebrity to flee from X / Twitter following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Over the years, she used the platform to launch attacks on then-Supreme Court nominee, now Justice Brett Kavanaugh; anoint herself the queen of the #MeToo movement; and lecture Americans about COVID measures, abortion, and a host of other left-wing hobby horses.

Alyssa Milano’s account was no longer active as of Sunday, with the platform returning a message that “This account doesn’t exist.” Meanwhile, the profile for her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast directs users to BlueSky.

Her departure follows a number of high-profile celebrity influencer defections from the Elon Musk-owned platform following Trump’s resounding win. Others include Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, and Stephen King.

For years, Alyssa Milano used Twitter to promote herself as the head of the #MeToo movement, a role she cast herself in following her prominent appearances at the Kavanaugh hearings. The actress repeatedly used her account to smear Kavanaugh as well as Trump, whom she assailed ad nauseum during his first term in the White House.

More recently, she attempted to cancel Elon Musk following his acquisition of Twitter.

In 2022, Milano tweeted her disgust with Musk without mentioning his name. “I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev,” she wrote, adding that she loves her new vehicle.

She then urged advertisers to boycott Twitter, falsely claiming the site has become aligned with “white supremacy” under Musk’s leadership. (Commenters noted that Volkswagen was founded by the German Labour Front, a Nazi labor organization.)

Milano also appeared to incorrectly describe Twitter as a publicly traded company, when in fact it is now privately owned following Musk’s acquisition.

