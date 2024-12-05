Charlamagne Tha God Rips Gov. Newsom’s Plan to ‘Trump Proof’ California

Left-wing podcaster and radio host Charlamagne Tha God is ripping California Governor Gavin Newsom after the Democrat announced plans to “Trump proof” his state and advised Newsom to “cut it out.”

Newsom made a big show last month out of his attempt to organize the state legislature to set aside $25 million to use for lawfare cases against the incoming Trump administration.

But the podcaster, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, was not impressed by the governor’s big show.

“I do wonder what that means to ‘Trump-proof’’ a state. Like, how do you ‘Trump-proof’’ a state in America? Like, what happens when you need the president of the United States of America for something? Like, I don’t quite understand what that means,” McKelvey said during his broadcast on Wednesday, according to Mediaite.

The podcaster, who frequently criticizes the left despite his support for Democrats, added that he has no problem with opposing Trump when there is a particular issue based on policy. But what Newsom is doing is unnecessarily antagonistic.

“Once again, make it about the policies,” the radio man explained, “because when you say things like ‘Trump-proof,’ you’re going to end up looking like a hypocrite when you need the president for something and you’re all in his face smiling and cheesing the same way President Biden was after they called him a threat to democracy and all of these other things and then he was like welcome back when it came time for the White House.”

“So it’s like, cut it out,” he told Gov. Newsom.

The California governor’s bravado is probably mostly about self-promotion and burnishing his anti-Trump bona fides as many Democrats expect Newsom to make a run for the White House himself in 2028. His idea of “Trump proofing” California is likely more about Gavin Newsom’s future political ambitions than about protecting anything in California.

