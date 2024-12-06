RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Peppermint Pushes Transgender Procedures for Children During CNN Panel

The trans drag queen known as “Peppermint” — a former star of RuPaul’s Drag Race — appeared on a recent CNN panel to argue in favor of transgender procedures for minors, declaring that lawmakers should not have a say in the controversial subject.

On Wednesday, Peppermint appeared on CNN’s “Newsnight with Abby Phillips” alongside fellow trans activist Shane Diamond, both of whom were representing GLAAD, to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court case surrounding Tennessee’s law banning sex change drugs and procedures for minors who believe they are transgender.

Peppermint and Shane Diamond deployed a slew of euphemisms to argue their case — describing irreversible and experimental trans procedures as “healthcare” and even renaming puberty blockers as puberty “delayers.” They also contended that the science is settled on the matter — even though countries in western Europe have recently revised their own stances.

“I think that lawmakers should not be the arbiters of people’s healthcare. That should be between the patient and the doctor,” Peppermint said, later adding: “I don’t think being transgender or seeking medical care is political. I think it has been politicized largely by the right to create this type of conversation, to create these wedges.”

Later, Shane Diamond used the term puberty “delayers” — a re-branding of “puberty blockers,” the controversial and experimental medication whose potential long-term risks are include mental illness, brittle bones, and in some cases, sterility.

“This is a delay. This is full reversible,” Diamond claimed, despite some studies showing that they are not reversible.

Peppermint is the latest celebrity to insert themselves in the debate around the Supreme Court case. Others include Hollywood stars Annette Bening and Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its decision on the Tennessee case some time in 2025.

