Nick Jonas Fans Furious Over Pop Star’s Apparent Elon Musk Support

Fans of Nick Jonas are outraged over the Jonas Brothers singer’s apparent support of Elon Musk. “I used to pray to god to take your diabetes away,” one so-called fan wrote to Jonas.

“Take us to the Year 3000,” Jonas wrote — in reference to a hit 2006 song by the Jonas Brothers — in a Tuesday X post, sharing an image of Musk.

The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer was replying to Musk’s tweet, which read, “My, how the tables have turned!” and also included a video of two men turning a table.

The SpaceX CEO’s comment was in reaction to an X post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which read, “Wait…. everyone thought Elon Musk was destroying the Brand of @Tesla and he shouldn’t be involved in politics. Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump won!”

Jonas’s fans became distraught upon seeing his post, with one even writing, “I used to pray to god to take your diabetes away.”

“Nick stop this we all prayed for you in social studies class when you announced your diabetes in the middle of the day,” another echoed.

“delete this,” a third demanded.

Another X user called Jonas “trash” while several others echoed calls for the singer to delete his post.

“Is this a Trump post?!” another asked, before calling on Jonas’s wife, actress Priyanka Chopra to “get your man.”

“BRO YOU DIDNT HAVE TO TWEET THIS,” another X user exclaimed.

“Tweeting at Elon Musk is definitely a choice,” another wrote.

“And just like that…. You ruined everything AGAIN Nicholas,” another commented.

Another X user informed Jonas, “I’ll have to block you.”

“You’re disgusting,” another stated.

“Fuck off Nick,” another wrote.

Another X user disclosed, “I’m gonna start crying,” while another warned, “Don’t piss me off.”

Others mocked the outrage.

“Look at the comments and you’ll quickly realize why Trump won,” one X user commented. “They’ll try to mob and guilt you for something as simple as tweeting at Elon. The left is so far gone and out of their minds.”

“OH CRY ME A RIVER! He can like whoever the hell he wants. Why are liberals so full of hate!!” another exclaimed.

“A lot of stupid people in the replies,” another remarked.

“People freaking out in the comments are really showing their intolerance and hatred,” another said, adding, “Chill tf out.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.