Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Audience Shockingly Cheers for Luigi Mangione

During Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” comedy news bit segment, anchor Colin Jost was shocked when his audience cheered when he mention Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson on December 4 outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, per Breitbart News.

When Jost started off his routine about the murder case, he was visibly shocked when his audience cheered at the very mention of Mangione’s name.

The “Weekend Update” anchor was so surprised that he snarked back at the audience, saying, “Yeah… definitely woo.”

“You’re wooing for justice, right?” he said scolding his studio audience.

Jost then continued with the bit: “Luigi Mangione dropped his extradition fight and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York to face multiple charges. In related news, Bumble exploded.”

Watch:

Liberals have been raked over the coals for their shocking fawning over the accused CEO murderer, with many on the left treating the suspected killer as a folk hero for murdering a rich CEO.

Last week it was even revealed that “groupies” have been inundating Huntingdon State Correctional Institute in Pennsylvania with love letter for Mangione.

in another show of support for the suspect, leftists launched a legal defense fund for Mangione that had received more than $100,000 on GiveSendGo after similar sites removed such fundraisers, Breitbart News also reported.

