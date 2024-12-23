Kim Kardashian Stars in Lewd Christmas Music Video ‘Santa Baby,’ Featuring Jesus and Virgin Mary

Kim Kardashian is starring in a lewd Christmas-themed music video that features the reality TV star crawling around provocatively on all fours as she sings a cover for the 1953 classic “Santa Baby,” with actors playing Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, and an assortment of others in the background — culminating in Macaulay Culkin as Santa Claus.

The music video, which Kim Kardashian posted to social media early Monday, appears to be an artsy attempt at evoking the transgressive style of 90’s-era video installation art. Among the video’s credits is producer Travis Barker of Blink-182, who is married to Kim’s sister, Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian wears a blonde wig throughout the video. Macaulay Culkin’s appearance as a louche Santa Claus — who has been filming the entire ordeal with a camcorder, like a peeping tom — comes near the end.

The Virgin Mary makes an appearance with a donkey, while an adult Jesus wearing a crown of thorns passes fleetingly before the camera.

The video’s air of degeneracy plus Kim Kardashian’s strung-out affect has provoked some online condemnation, with some calling it demonic.

“Santa Baby” was first released back in 1953, with Eartha Kitt giving voice to the mildly naughty lyrics by Joan Javits and Philip Springer.

