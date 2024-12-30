Disney’s Latest ‘Snow White’ Trailer Suffers Another Massive Dislike Ratio: ‘My Children Will Not Watch This’

Entertainment giant Disney has suffered another massive barrage of dislikes after the Christmas Day release of the latest preview for its upcoming live-action re-make of Snow White, as the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, continuing to be a lightning rod for controversy.

Disney has already been groaning under repeated tidal waves of dislikes on its previous trailers, released to hype up audiences ahead of the March, 2025, release of the film. As Breitbart News has reported, the teaser trailer released in August has been beset with more than 1.4 million downvotes on Youtube.

It isn’t just potential audience members who are slamming the video teasers, either. In November, a former Disney “Imagineer” proclaimed the movie “unwatchable,” for its execrable visual effects.

The Christmas Day teaser featured star Rachel Zegler singing a song entitled, “Waiting on a Wish.” But viewers didn’t wait long to hit that downvote button and in just a few days the song amassed (as of this reporting) nearly 25,000 dislikes against just 3,500 likes out of nearly 190,000 views.

The comments on the video are withering.

One viewer commented, “I only wish for this movie to be buried and forgotten or erased completely,” while another blasted Disney, saying, “The more you promote this, the more you make older generations hate Disney in general.”

Another warned Disney, “Good Luck! My children will not watch this.”

But the overwhelming sentiment in the comments reveals that viewers want this version of Snow White to end with the “evil” queen winning and Snow White losing. This film features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the evil witch queen and many feel that Gal Gadot is far more attractive — both with inner and outer beauty — than Rachel Zegler on her best day.

For instance, one wrote, “End of this move should be: The Queen and the Prince lived happily ever after.”

Another supporter of Gadot added, “I am rooting for Gal Gadot to win.”

One commenter reflected on the video with a political take, writing, “Gal Gadot over Kamala’s daughter.”

Yet another hilariously concluded, “The people have spoken. Gal for the win! Double the dose on the apple.”

The backlash to the film started early in 2023 when images were released of the film’s concept of the seven dwarf characters which showed a multiracial group of actors, only one of whom was a dwarf.

The photo reveal sent advocates for dwarf actors into a tail spin, including Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage who called the decision to eschew actors with dwarfism as “fucking backwards.”

At first, Disney tried to claim the photos were fake, but later admitted that the photos of a multiracial cast idea for the seven dwarfs was their original plan which they abandoned due to the backlash.

But that kerfuffle was minor compared to the hate stirred by the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, who has made a long series of outrageous statements ripping the original film as misogynistic, insisting the new film will be woke and feminist, ripping Donald Trump voters as racists, and spouting off about her hatred for Zionists and her support for Hamas-led Palestinians.

Not only did Zegler attack President-elect Donald Trump and his 76.8 million voters, she went a step farther and even wished harm to come to them and said, “may you never know peace” in an angry series off post-election Instagram stories posts.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in,” she began, later adding: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Zegler claimed that those who voted for Trump are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.” She added: “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them.”

She later tried to apologize for her comments.

In another example of her controversial behavior, Zegler inflamed fans in August by declaring “Free Palestine” on social media while promoting the new trailer for the big-budget movie.

All of this bodes ill for Disney’s film which has reportedly already cost north of $400 million in production costs thanks to retooling and reshooting to head off controversies. It would mean that this movie will have to make more than $600 million to begin to break even upon its release, a prospect that seems highly unlikely.

The film could also mark the death knell for Zegler’s career, especially after the December release of her film Y2K bombed at the box office.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston