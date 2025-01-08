Actor Jon Cryer Defends Transing Kids: It’s Like When We Stopped Forcing Left-Handers to Write with Their Right Hands

Actor Jon Cryer defended allowing children to become transgender by comparing the phenomenon to people who are left-handed, arguing that once society stopped forcing left-handed people to write with their right hands, “left-handedness shot up” naturally, suggesting that’s the way it is supposed to be for transgender children.

“There’s a societal suppression. It’s like left-handedism,” Cryer told Bill Maher of transgenderism. “Being Left handed was suppressed for thousands of years amongst human beings.”

Cryer went on to say, “Apparently in the 30s, [once] scientists basically said, ‘Left-handedness doesn’t actually do anything bad,’ left-handedness shot up” because “people just stopped training themselves to be right handed.”

“This has happened societally before, and that’s the closest analog that I can think of,” the actor, who is perhaps best known for portraying Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men, added.

Cryer made his bizarre comparison in response to a conversation he was having with Maher about children becoming transgender.

Maher had suggested that liberal should “be apprised of the idea that children don’t know shit about anything,” such as whether or not they should change their sex.

“Yes, sometimes it is obvious, and we should address it that way, but, I mean, kids, Christ almighty. The idea that I, as a child, would have had to have dealt with something like this,” Maher said.

The Real Time with Bill Maher host added that “kids these days” see transgenderism as a “cool” thing.

“Nope. I don’t agree,” Cryer retorted, to which Maher replied, “Oh, come on.”

“I don’t agree with Bill Maher. That’s the name of the show tonight,” the actor added.

Maher replied by telling Cryer, “Well, your eyes are not open to that, I think.”

“Why is it so much more prevalent, like, here than Indiana? Are they suppressing it there?” Maher asked, to which Cryer replied, “There’s a societal suppression” before comparing children becoming transgender to left-handed people being forced to write with their right hands in the past.

Elsewhere during their conversation, Cryer, who referred to himself as “somewhat stupidly woke,” bizarrely claimed that Vice President Kamala lost the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump because Americans “hate black women.”

