Comedian Steve Byrne Calls Gavin Newsom’s Mismanagement of Los Angeles Fires ‘Criminal’

Actor-comedian Steve Byrne — the star of the TBS sitcom Sullivan & Son — has called out California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), for their mishandling of the L.A. wildfires, saying their mismanagement of the state’s water supply and other related matters qualifies as “criminal.”

Steve Byrne sounded off against the state’s Democrat leadership in a recent Instagram post in which he noted that his former Los Angeles-area home has now burned to the ground.

“The leadership in CA is to blame for how excessive this got,” he wrote. “From the lack of water retention (last year over 4 billion gallons going out to the Pacific Ocean), the lack of water provided/hydrants running dry, antiquated power lines, stoppage of controlled burns, FEMA $$$ gone due to… we all know why.”

Byrne later added: “I believe the leadership from Gov Newsom, DWP, down to the Mayor will face incredibly steep repercussions for their lack of leadership and foresight. It’s criminal from a governing perspective and heartbreaking from a personal perspective.”

The comedian also shared before-and-after photos of his former Pasadena home that has been burned to the ground in the Eaton fire.

Byrne joins the growing chorus of Hollywood figures who have called out California politicians for their mishandling of the growing calamity in L.A. County.

Others includes James Woods, Zachary Levi, Sara Foster, Dean Cain, and Adam Corolla.

Follow Breitbart News’ full coverage of the L.A. wildfires here.

