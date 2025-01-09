Nolte – Exclusive: Trump Has Higher Favorable Rating than Disney

President-elect Donald Trump’s current favorability rating is higher than the Walt Disney Grooming Company.

An exclusive Rasmussen Reports poll for Breitbart News shows that the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s favorable rating is only 49 percent with 43 percent who view the company unfavorably.

Those are astonishing numbers.

Okay, Disney is +6 above water on favorability, but incoming-President Trump is +11 in the RealClearPolitics average poll of Trump favorability polls.

Currently, Insider Advantage gives Trump a 50 percent favoarable rating, while Harvard-Harris gives Trump a 54 percent favorable rating.

Trump’s unfavorable rating is also lower than Disney’s 43 percent. Insider Advantage shows Trump with a 42 percent unfavorable rating. Harvard-Harris shows Trump with just a 40 percent unfavorable rating.

You might be thinking, Well, Disney’s not doing so bad. More people like the company than don’t like the company.

But that’s not how this is supposed to work.

Trump’s numbers are impressive given that he is in the polarizing business of politics and has been smeared with lies for nearly a decade by every establishment institution in the country.

Disney’s favorable/unfavorable is dreadful for a company and brand in the business of entertainment.

Before Disney decided to prey on small children by queering them through a demonic attempt to normalize the perversions of transsexuals, drag queens, and transvestites, no one associated Disney with politics.

Before Disney chose to insert itself between parent and child by adding homosexual storylines in children’s movies and television shows and lobbying in favor of gay porn in elementary schools, everyone loved Disney.

Before Disney sought to deliberately alienate the Star Wars and Marvel fan base with lunatic obsessions about race, gender, and homosexuality, anyone who was asked if they had a favorable impression of Disney would’ve said, Who doesn’t have a favorable impression of Disney?

But just imagine being far-left Disney and discovering you so woke-raped yourself that Donald Trump is now more popular than you; than a company that was once the most universally beloved brand in the history of entertainment.

Is anyone tired of winning yet? Does anyone want to take a breather from all this winning?

Remember, whenever something bad happens to Disney, an angel gets his wings.

Also remember that no decent parent ever leaves their child alone with Disney.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.