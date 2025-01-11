Poll: Only 16 Percent of Americans Say Disney Content Is Better Than It Was in the Past

The days when the Walt Disney Company churned out instant classics beloved by successive generations appear to be squarely behind it, with only 16 percent of Americans saying Disney content is better today than it was in the past and nearly half saying it is worse.

A new Rasmussen poll asked participants if entertainment from Disney is better or worse than they remember from the past. Just 16 percent said it was better, while a full 47 percent said worse — a public relations disaster for the studio.

Twenty-nine percent said Disney entertainment has improved, while eight percent were unsure.

A full 65 percent of Republicans believe Disney’s entertainment has gotten worse, according to the poll.

The results point to a profound image crisis for Disney.

With flops mounting up both at the box office and on streaming media, the Disney brand no longer signals quality for many American households that have been alienated by the studio’s aggressive promotion of woke identity politics, especially transgenderism, which the studio has been promoting in its entertainment aimed at children.

In 2024, Disney’s biggest flop was its Star Wars spin-off streaming series The Acolyte, which was canceled after just one season. One estimate put the price tag on the series at close to a quarter of a billion dollars. The series featured a transgender actor, as well as a coven of seemingly lesbian witches.

Showrunner Leslye Headland didn’t help matters when she publicly promoted the series as the “gayest” Star Wars ever, only to backtrack somewhat following an intense publicity backlash.

In 2023, Disney racked up numerous box-office duds, including The Marvels, Indiana Jones 5, The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Wish, and the latest Ant-Man sequel.

Other recent flops include Strange World, Haunted Mansion, A Haunting in Venice, and Pixar’s Elemental.

The recently released Mufasa — a “live action” prequel to The Lion King — has underperformed at the box office and received scathing reviews from critics.

