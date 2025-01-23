Rapper Project Pat’s Son Dead at 21 After Fatal Shooting

Rapper Project Pat’s son Patrick Houston Jr. reportedly died on Friday at the age of 21 after being fatally shot in a Tennessee park.

Patrick Houston Jr., who was also the nephew of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J, was killed on January 17 in the Imogene Heights neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, according to a report by TMZ.

Police told the outlet that fatal shooting occurred after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, and that officers found Houston dead upon arriving at the scene. No additional details have been released.

Houston’s father, Project Pat, became well-known in the 1990s as a member of the hip hop group The Kaze — generally known for their affiliation with fellow hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, largely due to Three 6 Mafia rapper Juicy J being Project Pat’s brother.

Project Pat is perhaps best known for his songs, “Life We Live,” “Cheese and Dope,” “Take Da Charge,” “Gorilla Pimp,” “Chickenhead,” and “If You Ain’t From My Hood,” among others.

His son’s funeral service is reportedly scheduled for Saturday.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.